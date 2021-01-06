LIVE COVERAGE: National Guard deployed as Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON – One person has been shot at the U.S. Capitol as dozens of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the building and violently clashed with police.

They have forced lawmakers to be rushed from the building and interrupted challenges to Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

Trump issued a restrained call for peace but did not call on his supporters to leave.

Earlier, in a huge rally near the White House, the president had egged his supporters on to march to Capitol Hill.