Cramer, Hoeven, Armstrong safe after violence breaks out at U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON (KVRR/KFGO) – Sen. Kevin Cramer and Congressman Kelly Armstrong say they are safe after violence broke out inside the U.S. Capitol.

Both declined further comment as protesters surrounded the US Capitol and some entered the building. Early on, Sen. Cramer said he was trying to avoid external communications to maintain the secrecy of his location and other members of Congress.

Rep. Kelly Armstrong said that both he and his staff were safe and he was most concerned with members of his staff. A statement from Sen. Hoeven also said he was safe and in a secure location.

Gov. Burgum issued a statement from Bismarck that said “we support the right to peacefully protest. The violence happening at our nation’s Capitol is reprehensible and does not represent American values, and needs to stop immediately.”