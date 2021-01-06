North Dakota receiving fewer COVID-19 vaccine doses than expected

NORTH DAKOTA — North Dakota is receiving fewer COVID-19 vaccine doses than anticipated, according to the Department of Health’s Immunization Program Manager.

Molly Howell says the state is receiving about 10,000 doses per week, which is roughly 50 percent less than what was expected.

Those who’ve received their first dose can get their second one beginning this week.

1,046 North Dakotans have received both doses of the vaccine.

It’s unclear when exactly the general public in the state will begin getting vaccinated.

“It will likely be months,” says Howell. “I don’t know if it will be this summer or the fall, but it will definitely be months until just anyone in the population can be vaccinated.”

The state continues to work through Phase 1A and should be moving on to Phase 1B mid-January, although phases can vary locally.

Howell says there is no state vaccine registration or waiting list for which people can sign up.