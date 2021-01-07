Fargo Man Arrested For Taking Vehicles With Keys Left Inside
FARGO, N.D. — A Fargo man with no permanent address is arrested in a robbery and string of vehicle thefts last month.
Police say 24-year-old Lucas Kulberg took unlocked vehicles with keys left inside.
They say he committed a robbery while using a vehicle he stole and left it unlocked with the key inside.
Kulberg was arrested January 2nd for three counts of motor vehicle theft and one count of robbery involving a threat of a weapon.
Kulberg’s probation was also revoked.