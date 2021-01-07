Fargo Man Arrested For Taking Vehicles With Keys Left Inside

FARGO, N.D. — A Fargo man with no permanent address is arrested in a robbery and string of vehicle thefts last month.

Police say 24-year-old Lucas Kulberg took unlocked vehicles with keys left inside.

They say he committed a robbery while using a vehicle he stole and left it unlocked with the key inside.

Kulberg was arrested January 2nd for three counts of motor vehicle theft and one count of robbery involving a threat of a weapon.

Kulberg’s probation was also revoked.