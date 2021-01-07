Man Wanted In Polk County Arrested After Fleeing Traffic Stop In Grand Forks

Alex Haase

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — A man wanted on a Polk County warrant is arrested in Grand Forks after fleeing police.

Alex Haase was being pulled over around 2 yesterday afternoon for an equipment violation when he refused to stop.

He pulled over in the 14 hundred block of 10th Avenue South and fled on foot while his passenger got behind the wheel and sped off.

Officers caught Haase and he was arrested for reckless endangerment, fleeing, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Nathan Haase eventually stopped the vehicle in the one thousand block of 14th Street South and was arrested on the same charges.