Red River Valley Fair to return in July

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) – The Red River Valley Fair Executive Board of Directors has voted to move the Red River Valley Fair to a 10-day fair this summer

This year’s fair will be July 9 through July 18 at the fairgrounds in West Fargo. The fair was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the latest information follow the Red River Valley Fair on Facebook and at redrivervalleyfair.com