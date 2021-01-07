Therapist gives advice on talking to children about U.S. Capitol violence

FARGO, N.D. – Mental health experts encourage parents and guardians to have conversations with children about the siege of the U.S. Capitol.

Therapist Hannah Pederson with The Village suggests adults discuss what they want their children to know before having conversations with them.

She adds it’s important to meet at their level at a developmentally appropriate way and use terms they can understand.

Pederson says these types of conversations can be extremely difficult, but it’s important to realize children are hearing and seeing things even when adults are trying to protect them from things.

“Use it as an opportunity to talk to them about we can have disagreements. We don’t have to believe the same things. We all have different lived experiences, different backgrounds, different cultural beliefs and that means political beliefs and we can explore those things in a nonviolent way,” Pederson said.

Pederson says it’s important for parents and guardians to monitor their children’s TV, social media and internet usage.