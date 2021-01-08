Matt’s Automotive offers free oil changes in exchange for food donations

The non perishables will be collected for the Emergency Food Pantry

FARGO, N.D. — A local business is helping people save money and help others.

Matt’s Automotive Service Center is holding a food drive in hopes of wiping out hunger throughout the metro.

The business is offering one free oil change to people who donate a full sized grocery bag of non perishable food items.

The food will be donated to the Emergency Food Pantry.

“We believe here at Matt’s that it’s so important to give back. We’ve been so blessed with opportunities to expand in this area and be able to service so many different people that we also need to make sure that we’re giving back to the community. We like that our customers want to do the same for us to,” Matt’s Automotive Service Center General Manager Vern Newman said.

Newman says no appointment is necessary and the drive will go through the end of the year.