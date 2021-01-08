More people indicted for trafficking drugs on North Dakota Indian reservations

FARGO (KVRR) – More charges have been filed in connection with what federal prosecutors say is a “pipeline” that’s transporting drugs from the Detroit area to Indian reservations in North Dakota.

U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley says about 30 more people have been indicted charges in addition to the 26 defendants charged in federal court Thursday.

Wrigley tells KVRR News that the people involved in these cases are violent and dangerous.

“We’ve had witnesses shot. We’ve had witnesses killed. It’s a pattern of violence that the people that we deal with in law enforcement over in Michigan and particularly in Detroit will tell you that some of the people that are involved are among the most violent people there.”

Wrigley says drug dealers like to do business in North Dakota because street prices are much more expensive here than other places around the country.

“The premium, the same pills that are being sold here in North Dakota for 80 dollars a pill, the exact same pill is going to sell for maybe 25 dollars in Chicago” Wrigley said.

“We have multiple other, dozens of other indictments. Cases involving different organizations and conspiracies moving things narcotics in, again largely opioids.

Wrigley says heroin, oxycodone and fentanyl are the among the major drugs being sold on the Spirit Lake, Turtle Mountain and Fort Berthold Indian Reservations since 2015.

The first trials are scheduled to begin in February. At least 8 people have already pleaded guilty.