Social Distancing: Passage To India

Fargo Restaurant Featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" Friday Night

Here’s a plan for Friday night. Sit back at home, turn on the TV, and watch another Fargo restaurant get some love from Guy Fieri.

Guy was in town last summer. We’ve seen Pounds and Blackbird Woodfire featured on his show, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, already.

But this Friday, he’s showing off some world flavors from the Metro. His visit to Passage to India is airing.

They posted about the show on Facebook, writing in part “It’s been a long journey, experiencing the highs, lows, and entire medley of emotions that come along with running a restaurant at a high level consistently for nearly two decades. This is certainly one of our more memorable moments and we look forward to sharing this with you all”

Plus, if you want to play along, the Food Network posted the recipe Guy is trying out on its website, Lamb Rogan Josh. It looks amazing if you have the culinary courage to whip it up. It takes a lot of spices, but that’s what good Indian food needs. Click here to check out the recipe.

I’m thrilled Passage to India is getting some love. They have maybe my favorite lunch buffet in town. I love their pakoras, those fried vegetable fritters.

And hopefully this helps people remember them during the pandemic.

Let me know if you’re gonna watch on Facebook and Twitter.