Two people are dead following a crash in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — Grand Forks Police say two people have died and three are hurt following a crash at 5th Street South and Demers Avenue Friday afternoon.

Police say a Buick Regal was driving in the center turn lane going westbound on Demers Avenue at a high rate of speed.

The Regal struck a Chevrolet Impala causing minor damage and then hit a Ford Explorer as it was attempting a left turn from Demers Avenue to go on 5th Street South.

The Regal then hit a Dodge Caravan van and rolled over onto its top.

The Caravan’s driver and front seat passenger were killed, and a child in the backseat was taken to Altru Hospital.

The driver and passenger in the Regal were also transported to Altru Hospital and their condition is unknown.

The crash remains under investigation.