Bridal Fantasy show helps take the stress out of wedding planning

"The best experience is just when you're enjoying yourself and you're not stressed."

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Calling all brides to be. A wedding fantasy show makes its way to town to help plan every girl’s biggest dream.

Planning a wedding can be hectic, but The Bridal Fantasy Show at the Delta Hotel is helping brides have a stress free day.

“Our group actually we’re a networking group so we actually meet once a month throughout the year to plan this show so we know that we got the best vendors in each category that are here today so we’re kind of weeding out all of those for the couples and saying `here’s the best in each category’,” Bridal Fantasy Wedding Show President, Kayla Cash said.

With the pandemic putting a stop to large gatherings, Cash says it’s been an added burden for couples getting married.

“We’ve seen a lot of weddings from 2020 that had to obviously postpone to 2021 we still had about half of our weddings full last year for the couples that were able to move forward with the restrictions and guidelines, but a lot of couples moved to this year,” said Cash.

For one bride, she says although COVID has slowed her wedding planning down, this event has helped ease her stress.

“I am a healthcare worker so COVID definitely affects everything, but I’m planning a destination wedding so with the traveling plans that can be kind of stressful. This is just helping me get ideas for DJ’s, photos save, the dates, there’s a travel agent so that’s kind of helpful to see what they have to offer,” bride to be, Taylor Shereck from Grand Forks said.

One Businessman who specialized in DJ’ing for weddings says the best way to have a stress free wedding is to leave it to the professionals.

“The best experience is just when you’re enjoying yourself and you’re not stressed. When you as the couple it seems to me when you’re not checking your phone making sure things are happening when they’re supposed to happen, when you have the right wedding vendors there to coordinate those things for you and, make your day flow, you’re stress free and everybody is celebrating with you because it’s your day,” Fuze Entertainment Owner, Drew Boraas said.

Vendors say it’s not a day just for the ladies…

“We have a lot of grooms that come through, a lot of the times its the bride that have more of the questions but of course grooms now are just as involved and they want to see all the things to help make decisions of course tuxedos and cake probably are two of the more important things for the guys,” said Cash.

The bridal fantasy show is held annually.

For a list of local wedding service vendors click here.