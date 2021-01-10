Gaming Arcade thanks customers with appreciation day

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A local arcade is saying thank you to its customers with an appreciation day.

To show their gratitude, Replay Games in Downtown Fargo is letting customers pay what they want in exchange for a fun filled day of video games.

With a modernized feel and the nostalgia of older gaming consoles the arcade is suitable for all age ranges.

The arcade owner says it’s been a crazy year and this is just his way of giving back.

“It’s the new year 2021 there’s hopefully things going behind us that we don’t have to worry about anymore, but there’s definitely a lot of things that we have to deal with still too, but we just wanted to create a day that was thanking our customers for supporting us through 2020 COVID shutdown and everything that surrounded that,” Replay Games Owner, Cassidy Schnase said.

Schnase says without the gaming community the store wouldn’t mean anything.