Ask Danny: Keeping Water Out of the Basement

Hard to believe we're talking about this in January, but here we go.

It’s been pretty soggy out there with the fairly warm temperatures.

If it gets any warmer you may be worrying about puddling around your yard.

Whatever you do, don’t let it get in your basement.

And even if it’s not enough snow to create a problem, it’s a great time to get ready for spring thaw.

Here’s a primer to prep you in this week’s Ask Danny.