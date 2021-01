Central Cass Girls Hoops Edges Kindred to Stay Unbeaten

Squirrels beat the Vikings, 59-58

KINDRED, N.D. — It was a rematch of the Class B Region tournament Monday night as Kindred hosted Central Cass.

The Vikings trailed in the first quarter and finished the half on an 8-2 run taking a seven-point lead.

That would not be enough to hold off the visitors as Central Cass won, 59-58.