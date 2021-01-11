Fargo Public Schools returning to In-Person Instruction

FARGO (KVRR) – Beginning Jan. 19, all grade levels in Fargo Public Schools will return to In-Person Instruction with restrictions, five days per week.

A special committee will continue to monitor local data and make changes as needed based on new information or guidance.

The committee will meet next on February 8 to review data, determine if there is a significant number of cases impacting schools, and discuss the status of a potential vaccination plan for staff.

More information regarding the instructional levels and the Fargo Public Schools Smart Restart Plan is available on the FPS Smart Restart website.