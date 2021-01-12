Moorhead City Council seeks vote on library, community center

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) – The Moorhead City Council approved a request to ask the legislature for permission to hold a future voter referendum that would finance a regional library and community center.

If the legislature approves the request by the city, a local option sales tax would be voted on in the November 2022 election.

City Government Affairs Director Lisa Bode said Moorhead is the largest city in Greater Minnesota that doesn’t have a local option sales tax and it’s something the city has been investigating as a possible opportunity to increase the amenities in Moorhead.

Moorhead sought the same request during the last session but the legislature didn’t act on the requests from any of the 20 cities that asked for the okay.

The city council is seeking a half-cent sales tax for 25 years that would generate slightly more than $75 million which would cover the cost of more than $47 million in bonds. The library project is estimated to cost just over $25-million and would take 13-years to pay for the bonds and financing costs totaling $30-million.

If approved by voters, the sales tax could begin April 1, 2023, and end as soon as the library and community center is paid for.