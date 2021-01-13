Driver Dead After Crashing Into Snowplow On I-29 In Walsh County

WALSH CO, N.D. — A driver is dead after crashing into a North Dakota DOT snowplow on I-29.

The highway patrol says it happened in the noon hour about 20 miles southeast of Grafton.

It was clear and sunny when the plow operator was pre-treating the roads for
icy conditions with emergency lights activated.

The driver of a Honda Accord crashed into the plow from behind.

The person, whose name has not been released, suffered fatal injuries and was taken to Unity Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

