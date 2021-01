Fargo apartment fire sends person to hospital

FARGO, N.D. – One person is hospitalized after an apartment fire in Fargo Wednesday night.

It happened at 1402 32nd Street South.

Fire officials say the blaze started in a first floor unit with multiple people inside. They were able to get out with minor injuries.

Crews say they were able to knock down the fire in 10 minutes and they are investigating a cause.

A damage estimate has not been made.