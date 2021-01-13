Fargo Kiwanis makes annual Pancake Karnival virtual

FARGO (KVRR) – A Fargo tradition that dates back more than six decades has gone virtual this year because of the pandemic.

Organizers say they’ve decided to cancel the in-person Kiwanis Pancake Karnival event. Kiwanis Vice President Dan Feeley says it’s a “tough scenario” for the organization, which typically serves over 30,000 pancakes to more than 10,000 people each year.

The Pancake Karnival has been featured in the Guinness Book of World Records, and in the book “1,000 Places to See Before You Die.”

Details on the virtual event will be announced soon.

The event has helped raise more than $750,000 for youth groups and community projects including Special Olympics, the YWCA, Sanford Children’s Hospital and Trollwood Performing Arts.