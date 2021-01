Suspect In ATM Thefts In Three Counties Arrested In Dickinson

FARGO, N.D. — A suspect in a string of ATM thefts in the region is arrested in Dickinson.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office tells us 38-year-old Joshua McCleary of rural Wheatland was taken into custody around 8 o’clock Tuesday night.

McCleary is a suspect in an ATM crime spree that spans the counties of Cass, Barnes and LaMoure.

Authorities say the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Formal charges are pending.