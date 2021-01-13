Walz activates Minnesota National Guard

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR) – Gov. Tim Walz activated the Minnesota National Guard Wednesday to assist state and local law enforcement over the coming days.

The activation follows the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and FBI concerns about the possibility of armed protests at state capitol buildings around the nation.

“We will always support Minnesotans’ First Amendment rights to peacefully protest, but anyone involved in violent, illegal activity will be held accountable,” Walz said. “We are tracking reports and monitoring the situation closely to enhance our response and change tactics as needed.

Walz says the National Guard will work in coordination with the Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officers and local law enforcement.