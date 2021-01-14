Driving conditions somewhat difficult as snow falls and temperatures drop

FARGO, N.D. — As the snow continues to fall and temperatures continue to drop, the biggest concern Thursday evening into Friday morning is the ice on the roads.

There have been some reports of crashes in the metro.

In West Fargo, a jackknifed semi was stopped along I-94 near the Main Avenue exit.

In a Tweet, Minnesota State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow said troopers are responding to several vehicles sliding off the roads.

The State Patrol is emphasizing the importance of turning your headlights on when getting behind the wheel.

Fargo City Public Works Director Lee Anderson says his crew is prepared and their machinery is prepped for sanding the streets in the city.

“We’re around the clock operation like we always are for every event, and we’re prepared, our equipment’s ready, and now we’ll deal with what Mother Nature delivers and we’ll do our best,” Anderson adds. “We have a plan, we’ll stick to that plan and we’ll get things cleaned up.”

The Minnesota State Patrol says these are some of the most important winter driving tips to remember: slow down, increase your following distance, put away the distractions, make sure your headlights are on and cruise control is off, buckle up and give plows room to do their jobs.

Troopers say snow doesn’t cause crashes; poor driving decisions do.