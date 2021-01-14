Fargo mayor says city is strong, remains optimistic about 2021

FARGO (KVRR) – Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney presented his 2021 State of the City to members of the Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber of Commerce Thursday.

Mahoney reviewed the impacts of COVID-19, the local economy and growth potential in 2021.

“The state of our city is a strong Fargo. I have incredible optimism and excitement for what the new year has in store” Mahoney said.

“Among many things, 2020 taught us the incredible people of Fargo are capable of handling any challenge. I want to express my appreciation to our residents, visitors and businesses. The people of this community are the catalyst making Fargo an incredible place to call home.”