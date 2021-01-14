Priority group in Phase 1B receives first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

FARGO, N.D. – Sanford Health moves into COVID-19 vaccinations for the general public age 75 and older with underlying health conditions.

Erwin and Jean Beikle received a call that many are anxiously waiting to get.

It was their turn to get the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

“Happy. Yeah, very happy. Good,” Erwin and Jean Beilke said.

Erwin and Jean are 90 and 89 years old, putting them first in line for the vaccine.

“Sign your name and get the shot. Real easy,” Erwin said.

But the couple says they will remain taking the same precautions before they were vaccinated.

“I don’t think we’ll do anything different until this gets a little better,” Erwin said.

Bethany Schulz, who was administering the vaccine says the reception from the public has been overwhelmingly positive.

“I think they’re just as tired as we are with working with this pandemic, so everyone’s been happy about everything,” Licensed Practical Nurse at Sanford Health Bethany Schulz said.

The process she says takes no longer than 10 minutes.

“I let them know what vaccine they’re getting, a little education about the vaccine itself and what to experience. When to make their next appointment and if they have any concerns, you know, who to contact,” Schulz said.

She adds that this is a big break in not only continuing to help stop the spread, but possibly prevent deaths of those most vulnerable.

“This has been going on for almost a year now. We’re exhausted, and this is such a big break for our community, and the fact that we can administer to the public, it’s been great,” Schulz said.

Sanford Health administered 14 vaccines on Thursday.

Those who got vaccinated received the pfizer vaccine. They’ll need a second dose just over two weeks.