North Dakota to drop mask requirement, restaurant limits

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum on Friday said he will drop a statewide mask requirement as well as limits on the number of people who gather in restaurants, bars and event venues.

The North Dakota Republican cited a dramatic drop in active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations due to the coronavirus.

The requirements will expire on Monday.

North Dakota had ranked among the worst states in the nation for many weeks in the fall for coronavirus spread. Burgum says the fight is “far from over” but better days are ahead.