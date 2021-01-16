Car camping workshop provides helpful tips on enduring the outdoors

"The car camping route is going to make outdoors accessible for more people and that's why I really think it's going to become more and more popular."

MOORHEAD. N.D. — One local business is helping community members stay warm, comfy and cozy while spending prolonged periods of time inside their cars.

Nature of the North welcomed campers to a virtual workshop on how to survive the outdoors in your car.

The class included tips such as covering car windows and doors with good insulation like wool blankets to prevent heat from escaping, filling a container with hot water and placing it inside your sleeping bag for extra warmth at night and, of course, always have extra clothing on hand.

“Our goal is to get people a better understanding of the topic that we are presenting so that they now have a better idea of what are the questions to ask where should I be looking, what am I actually wanting to learn,” Nature of the North Founder Jon Walters said.

If you’re a lover of the outdoors, Nature of the North consistently holds workshops for all adventurers seeking a bit of fun.