Jamestown police warn of dangerous drugs circulating in the area

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — Jamestown police are warning of what they say are dangerous pills circulating in that area.

The pills have been linked to a number of overdoses.

Police first became aware of them Friday night.

The pills are small, with an “M” on one side and the number “30” on the other side.

Police are telling people not to take the pills or even handle them.

Authorities urge anyone with information on the pills to contact the Jamestown Police Department at 701-252-2414.

The alert follows similar concerns from tribal police and sheriff’s departments in northern Minnesota where there have been a number of recent overdoses and several drug-related deaths.