College art display sends strong message on police brutality

The display calls for the attention to the unarmed black and brown lives lost due to heavy police violence

MOORHEAD, Minn. — In concurrence with Martin Luther King Junior Day, Concordia College displays a moving art piece to bring awareness of police brutality towards minority groups.

The Tunnel of Oppression is located in the Knutson Campus Center atrium. The display calls for the attention to the unarmed black and brown lives lost due to heavy police violence from research data between 2015 through 2020.

The display memorializes some of those lives lost through photos and descriptions of the actions that took their lives.

“I think it’s really humanizing to see the faces of these individuals that have lost their lives to police violence. With our simple tunnel of oppression what we hope to do is inspire individuals to set forth to bring about that change,” Concordia Signature Events Commissioner, Mattie Bogart said.

The Tunnel of Oppression will be available for viewing through Saturday, but due to COVID mitigations, the display will only be open to Concordia students, faculty and staff.