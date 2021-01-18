North Dakota GOP to scrub $1.1B bonding proposal

BISMARCK, N.D. – Republican legislative leaders say a massive $1.1 billion bonding package that would finance infrastructure projects across North Dakota is being withdrawn and will be replaced by a far less costly proposal.

Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner says a new proposal that would be at least $300 million less will be coming from the House.

Wardner and House Majority Leader Chet Pollert said priority will be given only to water and flood-control projects.

The original Senate proposal had not been publicly debated but it has been the subject of several behind-the-scenes intraparty negotiations.