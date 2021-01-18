North Dakota sees no COVID-19 deaths for 5th time this month

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota’s rate of positive cases of COVID-19 remained low in the health department’s daily update.

Monday’s update included 69 new cases from 2,194 tests, a positivity rate of 3.63%. The COVID Tracking Project reports that North Dakota’s rolling average number of daily new cases over the past two weeks has decreased by more than 27%.

A total of 95,934 people have tested positive since the start of the pandemic.

The state has seen a steady decline of daily cases since peaking in mid-November and ranks 48th per capita in the country for new cases over the last two weeks.

No new deaths were reported Monday.