Essentia Health begins vaccinating priority group 1B

Courtesy: Essentia Health

FARGO, N.D. – Essentia Health began giving the Covid-19 vaccine to priority group 1B which includes North Dakotans 75-years-old or older on Tuesday.

88-year-old Jean Cossette of Fargo was one of the first to receive a dose.

“I’m a little nervous, but I’m excited to get COVID all over with. I want to get back to more normal life and playing cards,” Cossette said.

Essentia Health will continue to give people in group 1B the vaccine as its available. The health care provider says it is expected to take multiple weeks to vaccinate all of the people in this group.

Essentia will notify people through MyChart messages and phone calls to let them know when they can get the vaccine. To sign up, click here. You can also download the MyChart app.