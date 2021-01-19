Nicole’s Fine Pastry & Café will be on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives next week

The downtown Fargo restaurant posted to Facebook to announce the news

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Get your TV set to record. Another Fargo business will be featured on Food Network.

Nichole’s Fine Pastry & Café in downtown Fargo posted on Facebook that it will be featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives on January 29th at 8 p.m.

The post says, “This was such an incredible experience and we can’t wait for you to hear what Guy has to say about some of Nichole’s famous treats and eats!”

The show’s host Guy Fieri was spotted around the metro in June.

Other local spots recently featured on the show include: Pounds, Blackbird Woodfire and Passage to India.

Photo courtesy: Nichole’s Fine Pastry & Café