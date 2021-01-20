Bill would let smaller businesses keep sales tax collections

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KCND) – A Fargo lawmaker has introduced a bill designed to help smaller retailers survive the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Democratic Rep. Pamela Anderson’s bill would allow retailers with 16 or fewer fulltime employees to keep the state sales tax they collect for 2021.

The bill only applies to the 5% state-imposed sales tax, and does not affect local sales tax collections.

The measure will be heard in the House Finance and Taxation Committee.