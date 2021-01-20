Passed-out man in vehicle with shotgun arrested in Fargo

Shotgun seized by Fargo police

FARGO (KVRR) – A man was arrested in Fargo after police say he was passed-out behind the wheel of a running vehicle.

Forty-one-year-old Danny Shelvin of Fargo was taken into custody Wednesday morning.

Police say they found drugs, a sawed-off shotgun and an open container in the vehicle.

Shelvin is facing charges including felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a short barreled weapon, removing or altering a serial number and possession of meth and marijuana.