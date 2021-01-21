Burgum asks Biden to reconsider revoking Keystone XL permit

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum wants President Biden to reconsider an executive order that revokes the cross-border permit for the Keystone XL Pipeline.

“Revoking the permit is wrong for the country and has a chilling effect on private-sector investment in much-needed infrastructure projects, which is why we urge the president to reconsider” Burgum said.

“For decades, a primary policy goal of every presidential administration has been to put America in a position to sell energy to our friends and allies versus buy it from our enemies. Finally achieving this policy of U.S. energy independence in recent years due to American innovation and entrepreneurship has led to low energy prices that help working families keep more money in their pockets.”

“The Permit is hereby revoked,” Biden’s executive order says. “Leaving the Keystone XL pipeline permit in place would not be consistent with my Administration’s economic and climate imperatives.”

Burgum says he’s ready to work with the new administration on developing policies that support North Dakota’s priorities and says he’ll continue to oppose policies that harm North Dakotans.

Burgum spokesman Mike Nowatzki says the governor’s concerns have been shared with the White House.