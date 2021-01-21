Competing bills would affect Daylight Saving Time in North Dakota

BISMARCK (KVRR) – North Dakota lawmakers have introduced two competing bills that would lead to big changes in how time is observed in the state.

Republican Sen. Jason Heitkamp of Wahpeton is the lead sponsor of a bill that would require North Dakota to observe year-round Daylight Saving Time when the federal government permits it.

Full-time Daylight Saving Time is not allowed by federal law and would require Congress to make a change.

A second bill, sponsored by Republican Rep. Bill Devlin of Finley, would exempt North Dakota from observing Daylight Saving Time.

Currently, Arizona and Hawaii are the only states that do not follow Daylight Saving Time.