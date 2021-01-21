Frostival snow sculpture event kicks off

MOORHEAD, Minn. – The Frostival Ice Sculpture Competition is underway as local artists try to carve out a name for themselves.

The snow forms are taken down and sculpture artists get a look at the block of ice they need to transform.

Four of the six artists got a look at the work cut out for them and they seem to appreciate the recent warm weather.

We spoke with Jay Roy the artist of last years’ dog/ kangaroo family about his plans for his third annual piece. Last year he had to change peice due to melting and instability.

“This year it’s going to be the winged horse Pegasus, rearing up on its hind legs with the wings spread out. And I’m kinda pushing the envelope on laws of physics here so something can fall again this year but hopefully not. I’ll do the best I can and see what happens,” Roy said.

Voting on the ice sculptures will begin on Jan. 30.