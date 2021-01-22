Cramer, Hoeven ask Biden to resume border wall construction

FARGO (KVRR) – North Dakota’s U.S. senators are asking President Biden to reconsider an executive order that ordered a pause on the construction of a wall on the border with Mexico.

“Securing the border should be one of our nation’s highest priorities, but even as a caravan makes its way to the southern border and parts of the border wall remain unbuilt, President Biden has apparently decided to stand down” Sen. Kevin Cramer said.

“I urge the President to reconsider this poor decision and to work with Congress to properly equip our immigration law enforcement officers so they can protect our country and deter the free flow of illegal immigrants.”

“We need to secure our nation’s borders and properly enforce our immigration laws” Sen. John Hoeven said.

“The border wall, in addition to personnel and technology, serves as an important part of that effort and construction should continue. Border security is vital to national security and Americans want a secure border.”

North Dakota-based Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.3 billion contract for building a 42-mile section of wall.

The Biden administration will negotiate cancellation fees and and look into whether what’s left can be spent elsewhere.