Fargo police investigate serious shooting

FARGO, ND (KVRR) — Fargo Police are on the scene of a shooting this Sunday morning.

In a release FPD say the shooting occurred at the Arbors, 703 23 Street South around 10:30 a.m.

One adult female victim has serious injuries.

