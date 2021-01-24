Fundraiser Brings Awareness of Homeless Youth

WEST FARGO, N.D.– A West Fargo business is helping feed more people in the community by collecting non perishable food items.

The Zone Nutrition is partnering with the Golden Drive Homeless kids drive to bring awareness of the homeless youth within the community.

The health food restaurant is also giving people the opportunity to purchase a delicious beverage in support of a monetary donation towards the drive.

“We like to be a part of the community as much as possible, right now during this time of uncertainty anyone could become homeless at any time and you can come in and get a shape tea and aloe and the proceeds are donated to the golden drive and then also bringing in any non perishable food items,” The Zone Nutrition Manager, Deb Rosdahl said.

Although the drive has ended, you can still stop by The Zone Nutrition through the end of the month to drop off donations for Golden Drive Homeless Kids.