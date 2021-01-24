MyPillow CEO Considering Run For Governor of Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS: — The MyPillow guy is weighing a run for governor of Minnesota.

If Mike Lindell follows through with a campaign, it could be an early test of where the Republican Party is headed in the post-Donald Trump era.

Lindell would bring a high profile to a race thanks to name recognition built on his ever-present TV ads.

But he would also bring baggage, with his support for Trump that included echoing Trump’s claims of a stolen election.

Some Republican leaders in the state say Lindell’s activism has made it impossible for him to win a statewide election.