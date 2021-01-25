Moorhead’s mayor appointed to judgeship

Johnathan Judd

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Moorhead Mayor Johnathan Judd is appointed District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Seventh Judicial District by Gov. Tim Walz.

It is chambered in Fergus Falls.

Judd will be replacing Judge Barbara Hanson who is retiring.

The district includes Becker, Benton, Clay, Douglas, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Otter Tail, Stearns, Todd and Wadena counties.

Judd is in his first term as mayor of Moorhead.

“I am honored to appoint Mr. Judd to the Seventh Judicial District Court,” said Governor Walz. “Mr. Judd has championed fairness, justice, and equality while working tirelessly to create open dialogue among community members throughout his impressive career in public service. I look forward to seeing him continue to work on behalf of the people of Minnesota.”

“Mr. Judd has a proven dedication to public service and social justice,” said Lieutenant Governor Flanagan. “Mr. Judd has been an effective advocate for his community, and his wealth of lived and professional experiences will make him an excellent judge. I am thrilled by his appointment.”