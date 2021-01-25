No new COVID-19 deaths in North Dakota, 50 hospitalized

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Dept. of Health says there were no new COVID-19 related deaths reported Monday.

There are currently 1,082 active cases in the state. Fifty people are hospitalized.

Cass County had the highest number of new cases with 14.

BY THE NUMBERS

2,144 – Total Tests from yesterday*

1,491,615 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

58 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

46 – PCR Tests | 12 – Antigen Tests

96,874 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

3.14% – Daily Positivity Rate**

1,082 – Total Active Cases

-15 – Individuals from yesterday.

66 – with a recovery date of yesterday****

94,381 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

50 – Currently Hospitalized

+1 – Individuals from yesterday.

0 – New Deaths*** (1,411 total deaths since the pandemic began)

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Adams County – 2

· Bottineau County – 1

· Burleigh County – 9

· Cass County – 14

Grand Forks County – 9

McHenry County – 1

· McLean County – 2

· Morton County – 2

· Pierce County – 1

· Ramsey County – 1

· Richland County – 1

· Rolette County – 3

· Stark County – 2

· Stutsman County – 1

· Traill County – 1

· Ward County – 3

· Williams County – 5