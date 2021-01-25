Persons of interest sought in connection with Sunday shooting

Lt. Chris Helmick says police were notified by a hospital that a female with gunshot wounds had been dropped off. Security video helped detectives identify a man who was with the woman. Jerome Koon left the hospital prior to officers arriving.

The woman’s injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

The vehicle suspected of transporting the woman to the hospital was located, abandoned, in the 2500 block of Villa Drive South. Koon was found hiding in another vehicle in the same parking lot. A gun was also recovered.

During a search, detectives located a young child that had been left alone. Detectives also seized narcotics. The child was uninjured and placed into the custody of Social Services.

Koon was arrested for Aggravated Reckless Endangerment, Felon in Possession of a gun and Felony Tampering with Evidence.

“Until we are able to identify and arrest the persons responsible for this incident, there is a threat to the safety of the public. We ask that all citizens stay alert to their surroundings and report any suspicious activity immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fargo police at 701-241-1431 or text keyword FARGOPD and your tip to 847411.