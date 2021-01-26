Major Development Proposed For Old Kmart Site in South Fargo

FARGO, N.D. — The former Kmart on South University Drive in Fargo along with lot-partner Burger King could be meeting the wrecking ball.

GFI Dakota Development, the property owner, and Enclave Development want to build 170 apartments along with commercial buildings, including a grocery store.

Fargo city commissioners approving a request to submit a tax increment financing application to determine if the $35 million project would be a go.

The estimated TIF would be about $2.5 million.

Enclave is also proposing payment in lieu of tax breaks known as a PILOT to include 34 affordable apartment units.

Kmart has been closed for more than a year.