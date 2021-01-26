North Dakota reports 135 new COVID-19 cases
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) – North Dakota health officials are reporting 4 new deaths due to the coronavirus.
That brings the death toll to 1,415.
A man in his 60s from Burleigh County, a man in his 60s from Cass County, a man in his 80s from Stark County, and a woman in her 90s from Golden Valley County passed away.
Tuesday’s update by the Department of Health shows 48 people in the hospital, down 3 from yesterday.
135 new COVID-19 cases out of 3,626 tests were processed, with a positivity rate of 4.4%.