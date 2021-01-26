Protester charged with participating in Fargo riot acquitted

Police arrest Negasi Behre 5/30/2020

FARGO (KVRR) – The first trial held in connection with last year’s downtown Fargo riot has ended with acquittals.

A Cass County District Court jury found 24-year-old Negasi Behre “not guilty” of engaging in a riot and preventing arrest.

Behre was arrested May 30 during a clash between protesters and dozens of law enforcement officers, who had formed a line downtown on 1st Avenue North.

Three Fargo police officers who were on scene testified that they were ordered to arrest Behre after he had been walking, shouting and pumping his fist near the police line, but none of the officers could recall specifically what Behre had said.

All of the officers testified that there was no evidence Behre was involved in any rock throwing, bottle throwing, vandalism to police cars, or assaults.

“I was not involved in the riot. I’m not really a bad person. Standing up for what you believe in is not a crime” Behre said, testifying in his own defense.”

“I think it was the right verdict. The facts in this case didn’t support either charge,” defense attorney Stormy Vickers said.

The police-involved death of George Floyd Sparked several riots and civil unrest incidents across the nation.