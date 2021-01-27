2nd Suspect In Weekend Shooting in Fargo Identified & Wanted

FARGO, N.D. — Police in Fargo just identifying another suspect in a shooting over the weekend at The Arbors.

Police are looking for 21-year-old Oliver Tye.

They already arrested Jerome Koon in the Sunday shooting that left Koon’s 24-year-old girlfriend in the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The police department is now trying to track down Tye who has been referred to the State’s Attorney’s Office for attempted murder, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

Anyone who knows where he might be is asked to contact police.

You may also submit an anonymous tip by texting keyword FARGOPD and your tip to 847411.