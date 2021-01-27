Burgum lowers statewide COVID-19 risk level to ‘green’

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – Gov. Doug Burgum says with active COVID-19 cases at their lowest level since August, the statewide risk level is being adjusted from moderate/yellow risk to low/green risk.

The change goes into effect Friday, Jan. 29 at 8:00 a.m.

A low risk level increases the recommended occupancy limit for bars, restaurants and other food service establishments from 65% to 80% of capacity, up to a maximum of 300 people.

Banquet, ballrooms and event venues are recommended at 75% capacity, not to exceed the ND Smart Restart capacity limits.

Burgum says active COVID-19 cases decreased to 1,016 Wednesday, down from over 10,000 in mid-November. Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 stand at 49, down from a peak of 334 on Nov. 11.

“We’re grateful to all North Dakotans, including our medical, education and business communities, for their actions that have contributed to these positive results,” Burgum said.

“We continue to use a data-driven approach to navigate this pandemic, and all data indicates North Dakota is heading in the right direction.”